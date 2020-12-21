The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Coronavirus cabinet to meet: 2,821 new cases, 4.1% of tests positive

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 21, 2020 06:17
Some 2,821 new cases were reported on Sunday, with 4.1% of tests returning positive, as the coronavirus cabinet is set to meet again on Monday morning after failing to make any decisions concerning new restrictions at a meeting on Sunday amid rising infection rates.
Of those infected, 456 are in serious condition and 117 are on ventilators, according to a Monday morning update by the Health Ministry. The death toll stands at 3,101.
The coronavirus cabinet meeting comes as seniors over the age of 60 began receiving vaccinations against the virus across Israel on Monday. Over 210,000 appointments have already been made for vaccinations, announced the Health Ministry on Sunday evening.
