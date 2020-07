The Knesset Plenary approved the second and third reading of National Insurance bill that allows for the extension of unemployment benefits until August 16, 2020 as the financial crisis brought on by the coronavirus pandemic continues to take hold.

The bill allows people to apply for unemployment benefits, even if they have exhausted all of their unemployment days, or if their eligibility ended in January or February 2020, including if 12 months has passed since they became unemployed.