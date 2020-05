If the law concerning Army Radio is passed, the station will be separated from the IDF and will become an independent, privately-owned station. The IDF unit that runs Army Radio will close with two years from the passing of the law.

If the law concerning KAN is passed, the state will stop funding the station and the KAN radio and television station will be transferred to private ownership.

The Knesset will vote on two bills by Likud MK Shlomo Karai to privatize Army Radio and the KAN Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, after the Knesset presidium approved on Monday the placing of the bills before the plenum.