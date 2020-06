The Knesset is set to vote on Wednesday on a bill proposing that Israel allow public transport to run on Shabbat.The bill, proposed by Meretz MK Tamar Zanberg, was one of Blue and White's central campaign promises. Recently, Blue and White MKs received over 30,000 emails from the public, demanding support for the bill proposal that was promised. "I'm calling on the MKs to listen to their conscience and to bring an end to the curfew on the day of rest," Zandberg said.