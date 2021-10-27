Kosher reform plan passes in committee

The controversial kosher certification reform plan of Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana passed its final readings at the Knesset Committee for Special National Infrastructure Initiatives and Jewish Religious Services on Wednesday morning.

The bill would abolish the present system where local rabbinates, which are under the authority of the Chief Rabbinate, are the only bodies that can issue a kashrut certificate stating that a restaurant or other food business is kosher. In its place, independent kashrut authorities would be allowed to provide supervision to any business requesting their service, and the Chief Rabbinate would operate a supervisory body to ensure compliance with kashrut standards.

The reforms have generated fierce opposition from the Chief Rabbinate as well as the ultra-Orthodox and conservative religious-Zionist parties

"We are breaking the monopoly of the Rabbinate," Committee chairwoman MK Yulia Malinovsky said. "What pains them is that they are losing the power to decide for all of us."

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi said that due to the advancement of the bill, "it's a dark day for Judaism."