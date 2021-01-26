The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Kremlin accuses pro-Navalny protesters of violence, rules out dialog

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 26, 2021 11:57
The Kremlin said on Tuesday there could be no dialog with people who protest violently and illegally after tens of thousands took to the streets over the weekend to demand the release of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the levels of violence from some protesters were unprecedented and that they had behaved very aggressively.
He said incidences of police violence against protesters, some of which were captured on video, were far fewer and being investigated. 
Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 01:07 PM
Colombia defense minister dies from viral pneumonia linked to COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 12:23 PM
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating COVID-19 patients
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 12:19 PM
Morocco prepares to launch COVID-19 vaccination programme
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 12:12 PM
Iranian-American facing spying charges arrested as he tried to leave Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 12:00 PM
Netanyahu congratulates Narendra Modi on India's 72nd Republic Day
Pirates kidnap 15 Turkish sailors in attack on container ship off Nigeria
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 09:24 AM
10 suspects arrested by police in Jerusalem ultra-Orthodox riots
Kinneret continues to rise with another half a centimeter
Health Minister: 4 million vaccination shots administered so far
Dep. Health Minister: Reason for high COVID morbidity rates is UK variant
Saudi Arabia to get 3 mln AstraZeneca shots from India
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 06:31 AM
Former White House spokeswoman Sanders running for Arkansas governor
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 05:32 AM
China reports 82 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 124 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 03:42 AM
Biden doesn't believe Trump will be convicted at his impeachment trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/26/2021 02:45 AM
