Kuwait summons Lebanese envoy in protest at comments by minister

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 27, 2021 15:30
Kuwait summoned on Wednesday Lebanon's chargé d'affaires to protest at comments made by Lebanese minister of information George Kordahi regarding Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirate's role in the Yemen war, the Kuwaiti foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.
Earlier on Wednesday, Kordahi denied having a hostile stance towards the two gulf countries and said that comments he made about the Yemen war were made in a personal capacity before he joined Prime Minister Najib Mikati's cabinet.
Iran says IAEA chief Grossi's trip to Tehran is certain, gives no date
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 04:18 PM
Minister Eli Avidar to inaugurate Israeli embassy in Honduras
Several Pakistani police killed by gunfire at rally of banned group
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 03:01 PM
Egypt's Sisi appoints new armed forces chief of staff
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 02:59 PM
African Union suspends Sudan's participation in all activities
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 02:40 PM
UK opposition Labour leader tests positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 02:13 PM
Plenum votes to hook up illegal homes to electricity 
Russia tells Afghan neighbors not to host US, NATO forces
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 12:07 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says to discuss F-35 jets with Biden in Glasgow
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 11:33 AM
Teacher from Sharon area to be charged for indecency against students
Coronavirus in the IDF: 713 cases, 231 in quarantine
PIJ leader and Egyptian intelligence head to discuss settlement
Sudan state oil workers to join civil disobedience movement
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 09:56 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 727 new cases, 237 still in critical condition
Gunman in Idaho shopping mall shooting spree dies of injuries
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2021 06:32 AM
