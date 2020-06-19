Labor Court asks for decision on school year extension by afternoon

Israel's Labor Court has asked all relevant parties to finalize an agreement on whether or not to extend the current school year.The Education Ministry and the Israel Teachers Union held discussions on Thursday night, but, as a conclusion was not agreed upon by Friday morning, the Labor Court sent all parties away to discuss, with the aim of providing an answer by Friday afternoon at 4 p.m.Labor Court judges recommended that the parties mediate before a legal decision is reached, even thought the union had requested to go straight to a court decision.Judges of the court felt that to ask teachers to teach for nine more days would be burdensome on the grounds that it was a violation of their employment rights after months of working in difficult conditions from home during the coronavirus pandemic.