Labor MK Gilad Kariv elected to Constitution, Law and Justice Committee

Labor MK Gilad Kariv has been elected to head the influential Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee, on Tuesday morning.Ten MKs supported his election to the committee on behalf of the Labor faction and none opposed it."I will strive to strengthen the protection of human rights, the democratic resilience of the State of Israel and the independence of the judiciary, which I greatly respect, while ensuring access to justice, efficiency, and the ability of citizens to exercise their rights," said Kariv on his appointment."I hope that we will be able to lead the committee together with respectful and constructive discourse."