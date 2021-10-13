Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington early on Tuesday.

Part of Lapid's foreign state visits, the meeting went over current ties, with the issue of Iran at the forefront.

"I am happy to be with one of the best companies that Israel has in Washington. A leader who has always stood by our side in important struggles," Lapid said. "The focus of my visit is the Iranian nuclear issue, but it deals with another thing - strengthening the bipartisan relationship with the next generation of young Americans."