Lapid to Post: Netanyahu is only PM who leaves DM, FM in dark

Opposition leader Yair Lapid told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that he cannot imagine another world leader keeping his top cabinet colleagues in the dark on anything as substantial as Israel's peace agreement with the United Arab Emirates."It is a farce," he said. "Imagine another country in the world where the prime minister announces that he does not trust his defense minister or foreign minister on key diplomatic issues and says they would leak state secrets. I can't name another country where if that happened, the government would even last five minutes, but apparently, in Israel today, anything is possible.