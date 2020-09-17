Large vehicle attempts to run over anti-Netanyahu protesters

A large vehicle attempted to run over anti-Netanyahu protesters on Thursday evening, near the Misgav Junction in northern Israel.The protesters reportedly managed to escape before being run over by the assailant. Police forces are on the scene and collecting testimonies from protesters. "This is a direct result of Netanyahu's incitement. A defendant who's busy inciting against protesters cannot lead the country. He's the leader of a gang that's trying to kill his opponents," said the Black Flags movement.