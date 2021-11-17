Lebanon's central bank gov. under investigation prepares audit

Lebanon's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, has asked a renowned audit firm to audit transactions and investments that have been subject to "continuous media speculation", he said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Salameh said the audit would be shared with judicial authorities and other persons if relevant, adding that he had never hidden his personal wealth.

Salameh is being investigated in three European nations, including a Swiss inquiry opened in January over alleged "aggravated money laundering" at the central bank involving $300 million in gains by a company owned by his brother.