Left-wing MKs condemn lack of Palestine talk in Biden-Bennett meeting

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi and Meretz MK Mossi Raz criticized on Saturday the limited attention given to Palestinians in the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Washington.

In the Friday meeting, Biden made a fleeting comment on the Palestinian issue, stating the leaders will "discuss ways to advance peace and security and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians."

"The change government agreed on maintaining the status quo by persisting with the occupation and its injustices," MK Tibi said in a statement. "Therefore, it is not surprising the Palestinian issue was ignored."

Meretz MK Mossi Raz, who is a part of the coalition, said the "Palestinian problem will remain until we agree to a two-state solution."

"One cannot push the Palestinians off to the corner," wrote the Meretz MK on Twitter. "While Bennett and Biden met in Washington and [border policeman] Barel Shmueli is fighting for his life, a Palestinian boy died from his wounds," Raz added.