Liberman: Netanyahu and Gantz are 'acting like children'

In a tweet posted by Yisrael Beytenyu chairman Avigdor Liberman on Saturday evening, addressing the crisis in the government coalition, he said that "when two prime ministers are acting like two children in a kindergarten, maybe it's time to remind them that we have a country to run.""Before you drag us to unnecessary elections, you have to do five things immediately: pass the budget, order a flexible furlough, sign a deal with laboratory workers to prevent a strike, approve the 'traffic light' draft for dealing with the coronavirus and to avoid lockdown during the holiday season and finally to prohibit flights to Uman," Liberman added.