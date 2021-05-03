Liberman: UTJ, Shas heads must quit

The heads of United Torah Judaism and Shas, Moshe Gafni, Ya'akov Litzman and Arye Deri must resign due to their behavior ahead of the Meron disaster, Yisrael Beytenu head Avigdor Liberman told his faction at the Knesset on Monday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must go because of the disaster at Meron, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid told his faction.

"Ben-Gurion Airport should not have been left open, and Meron shouldn't have been left open," Lapid said.

Earlier Monday, Gafni told the Knesset Finance Committee that he heads that the state must take over the Meron site from the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) organizations that have controlled it since before Israel was established.