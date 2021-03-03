The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Libyan owned ‘terror’ ship from Iran guilty of environmental disaster

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 3, 2021 19:46
A 19-years old Libyan-owned ship is responsible for the massive tar pollution which hit Israeli shores, Environment Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said on Wednesday. 
The minister described the pollution as an act of “environmental terror” linked to Iran, the country from which the ship departed with its cargo of crude oil. 
Gamliel claimed the ship sailed in darkness with its communication devices shut down before it dumped the toxic materials illegally into Israeli waters. 
She said Israel will seek compensation from the insurance agency which dealt with the ship and will not let Iran harm wildlife or the sea. 
Nigerian soldiers open fire as kidnapped schoolgirls returned to families
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 08:09 PM
UN special envoy on Myanmar says 38 killed on Wednesday
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 07:42 PM
German far-right party put under surveillance first time since Nazi era
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 06:49 PM
Over 40,000 teachers vaccinated, more than 80,000 registered
CDC says 15.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in US
  • By REUTERS
  • 01/20/2021 08:43 AM
Biden agrees to curb stimulus check eligibility as he seeks Senate votes
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 06:28 PM
US contractor dies from 'cardiac episode' following Iraq rocket attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 05:55 PM
Modi'in Illit has vaccinated 100% of residents over 60 - Health Ministry
Israel set to surpass 4 million people vaccinated today
Yesha Council and Im Tirzu on ICC ruling: Antisemitic, unrealistic ruling
Hamas welcomes ICC decision to investigate Israel
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 04:50 PM
US officials have met Yemen's Houthis as Washington seeks end to war
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 04:37 PM
Grant in support of people with handicaps approved following budget issue
Bahrain's SWF discusses investments with Israel National Economic Council
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 04:29 PM
Palestinian Authority welcomed ICC decision to open investigation
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/03/2021 04:14 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by