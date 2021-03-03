Libyan owned ‘terror’ ship from Iran guilty of environmental disaster

A 19-years old Libyan-owned ship is responsible for the massive tar pollution which hit Israeli shores, Environment Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said on Wednesday.

The minister described the pollution as an act of “environmental terror” linked to Iran, the country from which the ship departed with its cargo of crude oil.

Gamliel claimed the ship sailed in darkness with its communication devices shut down before it dumped the toxic materials illegally into Israeli waters.

She said Israel will seek compensation from the insurance agency which dealt with the ship and will not let Iran harm wildlife or the sea.