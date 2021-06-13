Likud MK pledges to erase criminal records of Israeli youth

Likud MK and Deputy Minister Public Security Minister Gadi Yevarkan said that he will do his utmost to free Israeli youth serving what he considers to be unreasonable sentences in prison, according to the Kann News Twitter account.In an interview with Kann, Yevarkan said he hopes to implement the policies he pledged to carry out as part of his job. This includes erasing the criminal records of incarcerated youth."There are a lot of young people sitting in jail for offenses that could have been prevented," said Yevarkan.