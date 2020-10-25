Majdal Shams declared a 'restricted area' from Monday until Saturday

The Ministerial Committee for the Declaration of a Restricted Area on Sunday evening approved the Health Ministry's recommendation to declare Majdal Shams a restricted area starting from Monday, October 26, at 6:00 PM, until Saturday, October 31 at 6:00 PM.

The decision was made in accordance with the morbidity data in the region, which showed that for five days the town received a score of 8 or higher in Israel's 'traffic light' index, in order to deal with the increasing infection rates in the town.