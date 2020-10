The announcement was made after reports of a large cyberattack spread on social media. The team stressed that the relevant authorities are investigating the incident.

Some government agencies in Iran suspended some services and performed technical tests after receiving precautionary warnings about the attack, according to Iranian media.

Maher denied that there was any evidence of a widespread attack on any other agencies so far except for the two that were mentioned.

A "major" cyberattack targeted at least two government agencies in Iran recently, Iran's National Computer Emergency Response Team (Maher) announced on Wednesday, according to Iranian media.