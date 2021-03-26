Mandelblit, Gantz urge Netanyahu to appoint permanent justice minister

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has written a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appoint a permanent justice minister.Having a Justice Ministry without a permanent minister at the help has a "hugely negative effect on the government's ability to function," Mandelblit wrote."A situation in which there's no Law Minister has a hugely negative effect on the government's ability to function." Mandelblit said in a letter to Netanyahu.Acting Justice Minister Benny Gantz expressed similar sentiments, urging Netanyahu to bring up the appointment of a permanent justice minister at Monday's cabinet meeting."Not appointing a permanent justice minster will have consequences for the management of a transitional government," Gantz said in a statement.