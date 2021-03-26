The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Mandelblit, Gantz urge Netanyahu to appoint permanent justice minister

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 26, 2021 14:29
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has written a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to appoint a permanent justice minister.
Having a Justice Ministry without a permanent minister at the help has a "hugely negative effect on the government's ability to function," Mandelblit wrote.
"A situation in which there's no Law Minister has a hugely negative effect on the government's ability to function." Mandelblit said in a letter to Netanyahu.
Acting Justice Minister Benny Gantz expressed similar sentiments, urging Netanyahu to bring up the appointment of a permanent justice minister at Monday's cabinet meeting. 
"Not appointing a permanent justice minster will have consequences for the management of a transitional government," Gantz said in a statement.
At least 32 dead, 66 injured in train collision in Egypt - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 02:52 PM
Coronavirus: Iran to start making Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in April
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 02:45 PM
Yair Lapid and Avigdor Liberman meet, discuss forming government
  • By ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
  • 03/26/2021 12:52 PM
Netanyahu associate offered Arab MKs positions to form coalition - report
Saudi Arabia intercepts ballistic missile over Najran - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 12:22 PM
Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted several Houthi drone attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 10:36 AM
Coronavirus: 830 test positive, 1.3% positivity rate
Ethiopia's PM: Eritrea agreed to withdraw troops from border area
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 09:13 AM
China sanctions UK entities, individuals over Xinjiang 'disinformation'
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 01:34 AM
Three people killed in a strong tornado in Alabama
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/26/2021 12:31 AM
Saudi-led coalition destroys Yemen Houthis' explosives-laden drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 09:54 PM
Yesh Atid, Labor meet on forming coalition
Biden says unlikely US troops will still be in Afghanistan next year
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 08:35 PM
Biden says he plans to run for re-election in 2024
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 08:12 PM
Oxford to test inhaled version of COVID-19 vaccine with 30 volunteers
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/25/2021 07:20 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by