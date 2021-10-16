Massive fire in Kalansuwa shopping center, mass evacuation underway

A massive fire broke out in the Z shopping center in Kalansuwa on Saturday.

a mass evacuation of shoppers is being carried out by Israel Police officers and Israel Fire and Rescue Services firefighters.



שריפה פרצה במתחם קניות בקלנסווה, צוותי הכיבוי מתקשים להגיע למקום בשל העומס שנוצר עם פינוי המבקרים pic.twitter.com/n9U7RZ9di4 October 16, 2021

No one was reported trapped or injured in the incident, but the fire continued to spread throughout the building, and the police warned of possible collapse.

The fourth floor of the building collapsed after an hour, and seven people including one policeman were lightly injured.

This is a developing story.