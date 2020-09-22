MDA threatens strike due to lack of workforce amid COVID-19 outbreak

"We are sorry that MDA is choosing the path of strikes in a time of war for the lives of Israeli citizens," said the Health Ministry in response, according to Army Radio. "We are sure that later in a fruitful dialogue it will be possible to prevent the strike measures."

Magen David Adom is threatening to strike unless the Health Ministry provides more shifts to the organization, according to Army Radio. The strike would involve the organization halting transfers of coronavirus patients in light condition to quarantine hotels and hospitals.