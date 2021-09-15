Mea She'arim man under house arrest after calling cops 'murderer, Nazi'

A man who allegedly called a police officer a "murderer and Nazi" when his sukkah in Mea She'arim, Jerusalem was dismantled has been released under house arrest, Walla reported.

Police dismantled the sukkah because the man did not have the proper permits for its construction as well as "as a lesson from the events that took place in Meron and the Givat Ze'ev synagogue."

The situation is unclear, but the reference to Meron and Givat Ze'ev implies a fear that the structure could collapse and lead to disaster.

At Mount Meron on Lag Ba'omer, a massive crush resulted in the deaths of 45 people, with another 150 injured.

At a synagogue in Givat Ze'ev, the stands collapsed during Shavuot prayers, resulting in two deaths and over 100 people injured.