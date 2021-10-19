Health minister: Medical interns, residences are right

Israel's medical interns and residents are right, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Monday in relation to the ongoing crisis that has seen hundreds of them hand in letters of resignation in protest of long working hours.

"It is no longer possible to work this way," Horowitz said, according to Maariv. "We understand that the norm will change, and like any change, it comes with opposition, but we need to understand that we are working towards this change, and it will happen in the coming months."

Hundreds of interns and residents quit due to longstanding protests against the fact that they work 26-hour shifts, often without any break to rest or even eat or go to the bathroom for several hours, due to the immense overload in hospitals.