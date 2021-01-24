Merav Michaeli wins Labor race

Labor MK Merav Michaeli emerged victorious in Sunday's Labor leadership primary.

The turnout in the race was only 26%.

Michaeli won 77% of the vote, casino millionaire Avi Shaked 19% and advertising executive Gil Beilin 3%. Ethiopian immigrant educator Yitzhak Time and Efrat council woman Nava Fruchter Katz finished fourth and fifth.

Now that the results are in, Michaeli is expected to negotiate with Tel Aviv mayor Ron Huldai on running together in the March 23 election.

When Michaeli voted earlier in Tel Aviv, she denied that she had already reached a deal with Huldai.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}