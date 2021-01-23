Labor to elect new leader, again

The beleaguered Labor Party is set to elect its third leader in four years on Sunday, with the venerable political outfit languishing badly in the polls and two thirds of its current Knesset representation, of just three MKs, quitting the party.

There are seven candidates for the 37,104 eligible Labor party members to choose from, with current MK Merav Michaeli strongly placed ahead of a field of less well-known candidates including Avi Shaked, Ytzhak Time, Gil Beilin, Naava Katz, David Landesman, and Ofer Segman.

Voting in primaries has been included in the exemptions to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, and special disposable gloves and alcogel will be made available to voters in order to ensure that the vote on electronic touch screens is carried out safely.

One hundred polling stations will be spread out over 70 voting stations around the country, with the polls opening at 11:00 am and closing at 7:00pm.

Current Labor leader and Economy Minister Amir Peretz is retiring from politics, while Labor MK and Welfare and Social Services and Social Equality Minister Itzik Shmuli will also not be running for Labor leader, but is thought likely to join another party.

Labor has been routinely polling under the 3.25% electoral threshold for months, and in many polls is not even breaking 1% of voters.

Peretz famously shaved his celebrated moustache in August 2019 ahead of the second in the current cycle of elections, so that people could “read my lips,” and believe him when he said he would not join a Netanyahu led government.

In May 2020 he promptly joined the current Netanyahu-led government although has not regrown his moustache.

Despite Peretz and Shmuli entering the coalition, Michaeli declined to join and was strongly critical of her party colleagues decision to renege on their election promise.

“We are returning the Labor Party to center stage and we must not give up on it [the party], not its our roots and not its ideology,” she said.

“I call on the party members to go out and vote, do not be apathetic, and let’s restore truth to politics.”