Omer Bar Lev thanks Abu Mazen for PA's aid in Jerusalem fires

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev spoke to Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas (Abu Mazen) on Wednesday, thanking him for the PA's aid in the ongoing efforts to extinguish the Jerusalem wildfire.

The PA sent four fire engines and 20 firefighters to aid Israel on Tuesday.

The Public Security Minister noted the aid given is an example of the cooperation that could be had between Israel and the PA.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz also thanked Abu Mazen, tweeting his appreciation on Tuesday.