Minnesota A-G says first-degree murder charge still possible

Minnesota Attorney General Ellison said on Wednesday that if the prosecution gets evidence to support a first-degree murder charge against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the George Floyd case it will be presented to a jury.

Asked in an interview with CNN about a possible first-degree murder charge, Ellison said: "We are continuing to gather evidence and if we get evidence to support that, that we can put in front of a jury, we will present that. At this time, we brought forth the maximum ethical charges as we could."