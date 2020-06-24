The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Mishan nursing home begins quarantine, worker reported to have COVID-19

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 24, 2020 05:23
A Mishan nursing home in Jerusalem began quarantine after a staff member was reported to have COVID-19, Army Radio reported on Wednesday morning.
The report follows concerns a surge of confirmed coronavirus patients might mean a second wave of COVID-19 in the country. It was reported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking into having Shin Bet use its capacities to track down movements of Israelis via their mobile phones in an effort to cut the infection rate.
Those who object to the move claim it will offer hostile persons a chance to learn how such advanced technology is used by the security service.
     
South Korea's first female trade minister bids for WTO top job
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 05:31 AM
Singapore PM's estranged brother joins opposition party as election looms
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 04:42 AM
Washington state makes face masks mandatory
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 04:21 AM
Deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 in Latin America
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 03:36 AM
Trump: These will be the most corrupt elections in US history
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 02:49 AM
Gabon lawmakers vote to decriminalise homosexuality
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 02:12 AM
Brazil registers 39,436 additional coronavirus cases, 1,374 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 01:49 AM
Pentagon chief technology officer, deputy to resign on July 10
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 12:37 AM
N.Korea suspends military action plans against S.Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/24/2020 12:31 AM
IDF soldiers thwart terror attack near Ramallah, one Palestinian injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/24/2020 12:16 AM
Int Criminal Court members defend court in face of US sanctions
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 09:46 PM
US coronavirus task force members: Trump hasn't asked us to slow testing
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 09:45 PM
Elad, neighborhoods in Tiberias designated as coronavirus red zones
459 new coronavirus cases, 1 death in past 24 hours
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/23/2020 07:42 PM
Trump to issue executive order on US historical monuments
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/23/2020 04:41 PM
