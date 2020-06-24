Mishan nursing home begins quarantine, worker reported to have COVID-19

A Mishan nursing home in Jerusalem began quarantine after a staff member was reported to have COVID-19, Army Radio reported on Wednesday morning.The report follows concerns a surge of confirmed coronavirus patients might mean a second wave of COVID-19 in the country. It was reported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is looking into having Shin Bet use its capacities to track down movements of Israelis via their mobile phones in an effort to cut the infection rate.Those who object to the move claim it will offer hostile persons a chance to learn how such advanced technology is used by the security service.