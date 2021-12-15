MK announces new law proposal to enact maternity leave for MKs

Following an incident in which an MK was called in a mere six days after childbirth for a vote, Meretz MK Mossi Raz announced on Wednesday that he is planning to propose a law to institutionalize maternity leave for MKs, during which time they will be replaced in their role by the next MK on their party's list.



הגשתי עם חברות הכנסת נעמה לזימי ואמילי מואטי הצעת חוק למתן חופשת לידה לחברות כנסת, כשבזמן העדרותן הן יוחלפו על ידי הבא ברשימה לכנסת.

לחברת כנסת יולדת מגיע זמן התאוששות והתאקלמות כמו לכל הורה חדש, ולציבור שבחר בה יש זכות להיות מיוצג בזמן זה. — Mossi Raz | מוסי רז | موسي راز (@mossi_raz) December 15, 2021

The proposal, Raz said, will be put forward by himself, Labor MKs Naama Lazimi and Emilie Moatti.

"MKs who give birth deserve the time they need to heal and adjust, just like every new parent," Raz tweeted, "[at the same time] the public that voted them in still deserves representation in Knesset."