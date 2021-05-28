MK Ayelet Shaked to Bella Hadid: You should be ashamed

"‏Bella, you should be ashamed for sharing the completely false and deeply offensive lie that I ever called for ‘genocide,’" wrote Shaked. "It’s this kind of baseless demonization that is encouraging antisemitic violence. Unlike Hamas and its supporters, we target terrorists and protect civilians."

The post in question, posted by zionism.unveiled, shared screenshots of a speech in which Shaked stated that Facebook was removing 95% of the content the Israeli government requests to be removed. The post reads: "@ayelet.shaked, the former minister of justice for Israel, the same Israeli politician who encouraged genocide against the Palestinians, specifically pregnant mothers, made a statement on how 95% of content they've asked Facebook to remove has been removed. This is actually frightening, they are committing ethnic cleansing and do not want the world to know about it!"

It is unclear what the post is referring to when it says Shaked encouraged genocide against specifically pregnant Palestinians.

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked expressed outrage at an Instagram post shared by model Bella Hadid claiming that Shaked encouraged "genocide," saying that Hadid "should be ashamed" for sharing the post.