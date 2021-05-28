The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

MK Ayelet Shaked to Bella Hadid: You should be ashamed

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 28, 2021 10:50
Ayelet Shaked - Bella Hadid (photo credit: Courtesy)
Ayelet Shaked - Bella Hadid
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked expressed outrage at an Instagram post shared by model Bella Hadid claiming that Shaked encouraged "genocide," saying that Hadid "should be ashamed" for sharing the post.
"‏Bella, you should be ashamed for sharing the completely false and deeply offensive lie that I ever called for ‘genocide,’" wrote Shaked. "It’s this kind of baseless demonization that is encouraging antisemitic violence. Unlike Hamas and its supporters, we target terrorists and protect civilians."
The post in question, posted by zionism.unveiled, shared screenshots of a speech in which Shaked stated that Facebook was removing 95% of the content the Israeli government requests to be removed. The post reads: "@ayelet.shaked, the former minister of justice for Israel, the same Israeli politician who encouraged genocide against the Palestinians, specifically pregnant mothers, made a statement on how 95% of content they've asked Facebook to remove has been removed. This is actually frightening, they are committing ethnic cleansing and do not want the world to know about it!"
It is unclear what the post is referring to when it says Shaked encouraged genocide against specifically pregnant Palestinians.
Police operation to arrest rioters extended another week
Russia will allow European flights to and from Moscow to bypass Belarus
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2021 11:27 AM
EU: Row with Moscow over flight permission carries risk of escalation
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2021 11:04 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 12 new cases, 0% of tests return positive
Coronavirus in Israel: 22 new cases, 0.1% of tests return positive
IDF Col. Sharon Altit named as new commander of Kfir Brigade
Japanese cargo ship collides with foreign vessel, three missing
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2021 05:50 AM
Abbas' resignation as Ra'am leader is a 'lie,' says Islamic Movement
Facebook extends ban on donations to lawmakers who voted against Biden wi
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/28/2021 02:12 AM
Arab man attacked by group, incident suspected of nationalist background
Gaza operation business recovery plan praised by Manufacturers Associatio
Palestinians call for 'Day of Rage' on Friday
Israel-Gaza talks: Ashkenazi to lead Israeli delegation in Cairo
Businesses hit during IDF operation, nationwide riots to be compensated
Orna Barbivai: We need to change Israeli public diplomacy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by