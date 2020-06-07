MK Eli Avidar: Why can't MDA come and test us?

Yisrael Beytenu MK Eli Avidar said on Sunday during the Constitutional Committee meetings that it may be in the Knesset's best interests to have a Magen David Adom (MDA) vehicle come and test all of the MKs for coronavirus.Avidar's comment comes after Joint List MK Sami Abu Shehadeh tested positive for coronavirus, causing Knesset proceedings to scale back significantly."Would it bother the Knesset speaker to bring a [MDA] vehicle that can test us every morning and our assistants and that can give results within two hours?" Avidar said. "This nonsense of putting people in isolation is still used. MKs want to be tested. Check us every day. This legislature cannot be stopped for even a moment."