Labor MK Gilad Kariv's condition improved on Wednesday allowing him to be removed from breathing aids. Kariv will spend the rest of his quarantine and recovery at home.

"I expects to return to full-time work in the coming days, in the Knesset and the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee," said Kariv. "I call for you all to take care of yourself and get vaccinated - for your sake, for your surroundings and for the strength of our health system."