MK Kara slams Netanyahu for his failures as prime minister

Yamina MK Abir Kara attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's failed attempt at forming a government and progressing his proposals, in a letter on Thursday."You failed to deal with the self-employed and small businesses, you failed to form a government, instead of engaging in the formation of a right-wing government, you dealt with personal insults against Naftali Bennett."He called Netanyahu out on his "tricks" over the past two years that did not succeed in forming a government in the end.Likud responded in a statement saying that "Netanyahu never promised Abir Kara anything. This is a ridiculous spin of the truth by Bennett designed to divert attention from the fact that he is running to the Left-wing government with Meretz and Labor, despite his promises he made to his voters."