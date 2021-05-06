Yamina MK Shaked supports Bennett in face of attacks by right-wing bloc

Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked reiterated her support to her party's leader Naftali Bennett on Wednesday evening, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attack on Bennett, blaming him for failing to form a right-wing government.

"Since the elections Naftali and I worked tirelessly to try and form a right-wing government," Shaked wrote in a Facebook post.

חברים, כמה מילים ממני אליכם, בימים הסוערים הללו. מאז הבחירות עבדנו, נפתלי ואני, קשה מאוד כדי שתקום ממשלת ימין. קשה... Posted by ‎איילת שקד - Ayelet Shaked‎ on Wednesday, 5 May 2021



Shaked, Bennett's number two in Yamina, continued to defend Bennett, noting the long history the two politicians share. "Eventually, it was Netanyahu who failed to form a right-wing government," she noted, blaming New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman for objecting to such a government and Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich for "his stubbornness."

"My path alongside Bennett has been a long one. We entered the public sphere together. I'm not there is any precedent to the trust that exists between us," she wrote.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"I want to make this clear: Naftali came to the negotiations table with Netanyahu with clean hands, an open heart and a deep desire ... he turned every stone to try and make a right-wing government a reality. I saw it with my own eyes," Shaked stressed.

"I can understand the frustration and the anger , but I won't allow such wild accusations," she wrote, referring to both Netanyahu's attacks on Bennett and to the attacks from within the Yamina party.

Earlier on Wednesday, Bennett suffered quite the setback when a little-known MK in his faction announced he would not support the formation of a unity government with left-wing parties.

MK Amichai Chikli, who was fifth on the list, wrote to Bennett that he could not back a government with left-wing parties, and blasted him for breaking promises to form a right-wing government, not to sit in a coalition with Meretz and not to rotate as prime minister with Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid.

On Tuesday night, Netanyahu's mandate to form a government expired , making it his third failed attempt in two years.