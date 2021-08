Despite still being on oxygen, MK Gilad Kariv was released to his home after being hospitalized with coronavirus earlier this week.

"I thank all the medical teams that assisted me from the bottom of my heart," said Kariv.

"I saw how they treat each patient in the most professional way and with great dedication. I want to thank all who checked in on me and call on everyone to go get vaccinated for yourself, for those around you and for the strength of our healthcare system."