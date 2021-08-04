MK Smotrich blames pride parade for COVID outbreak in Israel

Religious Zionist Party leader MK Bezalel Smotrich claimed on Wednesday that the pride parade and the Balfour protests are to blame for the recent COVID outbreak in Israel.

Smotrich spoke at the Knesset plenum on Wednesday evening, blaming "mass infection parties in Balfour, sponsored by the attorney-general [Avichai Mandelblit]" for the Delta variant outbreak.

"No one will say this because it is not politically correct, but the pride parade in Tel Aviv...started this whole outbreak," Smotrich claimed.