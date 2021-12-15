The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
MK votes 6 days after giving birth to give coalition majority

The coalition's law failed in Knesset even though Yamina MK Shirly Pinto came to the plenum to vote.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 15:25

Updated: DECEMBER 15, 2021 16:32
Yamina MK Shirly Pinto arrives at the Knesset plenum with her baby six days after giving birth, December 15, 2021. (photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Yamina MK Shirly Pinto arrives at the Knesset plenum with her baby six days after giving birth, December 15, 2021.
(photo credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Yamina MK Shirly Pinto arrived at the Knesset plenum on Wednesday afternoon to participate in key votes, six days after giving birth to her daughter.
Pinto had expressed a willingness to come to the Knesset whenever needed, because without her the coalition had a majority of only one MK, 60-59.
She held her baby in a snuggly as she voted. Upon her entrance into the plenum, she was immediately embraced by alternative Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other MKs. She told the plenum she would have rather rested at home, but she felt she had to come. 
"I came due to the shameful behavior of the opposition," Pinto said. "Many of you members of the opposition told me you  did not believe it was ethical to reject my request to pair off, but you ended up being led astray by your commander, who demanded you to act in an inhumane manner that lacked any class."   
Pinto gave birth on Thursday night at Tel Aviv's Ichilov Hospital to her second child. She revealed to Channel 13 on Tuesday night that the baby is deaf, just like her, her husband, her son and her parents.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Knesset plenum, December 15, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET) Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz at the Knesset plenum, December 15, 2021. (credit: NOAM MOSKOVITZ/KNESSET)
Rebel Yamina MK Amichai Chikli, who has sparred with Pinto, accused her of using her baby to play politics. Women's groups expressed outrage that she was compelled to come vote.    
On Wednesday, Yamina MK Abir Kara announced that he would boycott voting in the Knesset to protest a decision by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's coronavirus cabinet to require a green pass to enter a shopping mall. Kara headed an organization of independent workers and once owned a fast food outlet in a mall. 
Kara later returned to the plenum, but Pinto had to stay there, with her baby, because Ra'am (United Arab List) MK Waleed Taha left with his own protest.
Taha complained that Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked was preventing the passage of his bill that would hook up thousands of illegally built Arab homes to the national electricity grid. He wrote on Twitter that Shaked lied about the cost of the bill.
Bennett blamed Pinto's arrival on opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who did not permit his MKs to pair off with Pinto.
"The opposition leader's insistence on not pairing off with Pinto is a new nadir in the behavior of one human to another and in how a new mother is treated," Bennett wrote on Twitter. "When I saw Shirley, I got angry, because a mother needs time to recover."
The coalition still ended up losing on a vote on cell phone antennas in apartment buildings, because Ra'am leader Mahmoud Abbas voted with the opposition by mistake. The bill, which passed by a 60-59 vote, was only on its preliminary reading. 


Tags Naftali Bennett shopping Coronavirus COVID-19 Green Passport shopping mall
