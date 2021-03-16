Moderate Arab party quits election

The moderate Arab Party Ma'an announced on Tuesday that it has dropped out of next Tuesday's election and would instead endorse the Joint List.

It is too late to run together with the Joint List , but the two parties announced that from now on, Ma'an would be a fourth party in the umbrella group of Arab parties.

Ma’an Party head Mohammad Darawshe, who is also the director of planning, equality and shared society at Givat Haviva, said at a press conference that it was important for the Arab parties to unite and that because his party was not crossing the threshold, leaving the race was the right thing to do.

After the Democratit Party also quit the race, there are now 37 parties running.