Moderate Arab party quits election

By GIL HOFFMAN  
MARCH 16, 2021 18:26
The moderate Arab Party Ma'an announced on Tuesday that it has dropped out of next Tuesday's election and would instead endorse the Joint List.
 
It is too late to run together with the Joint List, but the two parties announced that from now on, Ma'an would be a fourth party in the umbrella group of Arab parties.
 
Ma’an Party head Mohammad Darawshe, who is also the director of planning, equality and shared society at Givat Haviva, said at a press conference that it was important for the Arab parties to unite and that because his party was not crossing the threshold, leaving the race was the right thing to do.
 
After the Democratit Party also quit the race, there are now 37 parties running. 
Kosovo war cimes suspect arrested in Belgium - Hague tribunal
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 06:16 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi Arabia wants to buy armed UAVs
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 06:03 PM
Jewish actor Yaphet Kotto dies at 81
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 05:49 PM
European Medicines Agency: Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh risks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 03:48 PM
Yemeni protesters storm Aden's palace where cabinet members remain
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 12:38 PM
Coronavirus: Israel has spent over NIS 2 billion on vaccines
Haifa beaches closed due to traces of bacteria
Pregnant woman dies due to COVID, baby delivered healthy
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,003 new cases, 2.4% of tests return positive
Kinneret rises by half a centimeter, 42 cm to full lake
Brazilian doctor to replace general as health minister, CNN Brasil says
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/16/2021 12:41 AM
Slovenia temporarily halts AstraZeneca vaccine use
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 11:32 PM
News Corp reaches three-year deal with Facebook in Australia
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 11:27 PM
Suspects escape IDF after throwing Molotov cocktails toward Beit El
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake shakes buildings in Tokyo, no tsunami warning
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/15/2021 10:19 PM
