For the first time since 2009, Yaakov Litzman and the Agudat Israel Party will not lead the United Torah Judaism faction.

MK and Secretary-General of the Degel HaTorah Party Moshe Gafni will replace him at the top of the list, as Litzman moves down to the number two spot.

They will be followed by Uri Maklev, Meir Porush, Yaakov Asher, Yaakov Tessler, Yitzhak Pindros and Yisrael Eichler.