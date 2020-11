Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion met on Friday with the owners of the Beitar Jerusalem soccer team and Sheik Hamad Ben Khalifa Al Thani from the United Arab Emirates on the sheik's offer to purchase part of the soccer team.

The meeting went well, and the offer was celebrated.

Lion gave his blessing over the proposal and said, "On my behalf and on behalf of Jerusalem city residents, I wish success in closing the deal and wish us all many moments of peace and achievements in Israel and in Europe."