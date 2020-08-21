Mossad head meets with senior Sudanese official - report

Mossad head Yossi Cohen and chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo reportedly spoke in a meeting that was mediated by the United Arab Emirates, according to Ynet, which cited a report by Qatari news agency Alarabi Aljadid.The meeting was held in the presence of senior officials from the UAE, including its national security advisor Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to officials quoted in the report.The report also indicated that Sudanese Military Council personnel expressed intentions of improving relations with Israel.