Mughar to become first official Druze city in Israel - Shaked

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) announced on Tuesday that the Druze town Mughar, near Safed, will officially be considered a city, making it Israel's first Druze city in its history.

Shaked surprised Mughar mayor Fareed Ghanem with the announcement during a meeting with Druze and Circassian municipality heads in Sajur, near Acre.

Mughar's current population is 24,000, but plans have been approved for it to grow to 30,000 in the coming years. Its local authority developed and implemented a number of economic, infrastructural and organizational processes and thus earned the Western Galilee Geographical Committee's recommendation, which Shaked accepted.

The importance of a town becoming a city is mostly lays in increased attractivity for government and private companies to invest in it and generate general and commercial development as well as employment options.

"In my view, any local authority that proves itself in development, organizational efficiency, economic growth and an increase in internal revenue, will receive from us assistance in growing and creating new capabilities," Shaked said.

Ra'am Party leader Mansour Abbas casts his vote at a voting station in Maghar, during the Knesset Elections, on March 23, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

"Mughar has proved itself and deserves to become an important Israeli city. This is another proof of the courageous and strong bond between the Druze community and the Jewish people. This partnership is not restrained to the military but also exists in civil life," she concluded.

Mughar is home to a number of notable Druze-Israelis, including Ra'am head Mansour Abbas.