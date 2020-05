Eid Al-Fitr is expected to occur on either Saturday, May 23 or Sunday, May 24. Directives concerning prayer at the complex will be released in an additional statement by the Wakf.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque was closed to worshippers in March and even outdoor prayer at the Temple Mount (Haram Al-Sharif) complex was banned shortly afterwards as part of precautions taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Muslim worshipers will be permitted to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount after the upcoming Eid Al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the month Ramadan, the Wakf Islamic religious trust announced on Tuesday.