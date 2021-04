NEW YORK - Myanmar's military has turned down a request by UN special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener to visit the country, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday."We must insist that military authorities allow the UN special envoy to visit Burma without preconditions," Thomas-Greenfield told an informal meeting of UN Security Council members on Myammar. "We heard from her today that they have turned down her visit."