The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Nasrallah suggests bringing Iranians to drill for oil off Lebanese coast

Hezbollah's leader announced that an Iranian oil tanker was on its way to Lebanon and more would follow.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 22, 2021 20:15
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura (photo credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah speaks through a screen during a religious ceremony marking Ashura
(photo credit: AL-MANAR/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah suggested that the next Lebanese government pursue drilling for oil and gas off of Lebanon's coast, stressing that Hezbollah could bring an Iranian company to drill, if necessary, during a speech on Sunday.
The Hezbollah leader offered to help drill for oil and gas in the waters of Lebanon's coast, saying that if no companies are willing to do so due to fears of US sanctions or Israeli strikes, the terrorist group could bring an Iranian company to drill. Nasrallah added that drilling for oil and gas in Lebanon's waters would rid the country of the need to import fuel.
Israel and Lebanon have been conducting US-mediated negotiations concerning their maritime border in the past year. The border dispute is about a triangular area of the Mediterranean Sea that starts at the countries’ land border, and is 5-6 km. wide on average. The area constitutes about 2% of Israel’s economic waters.
The countries hope that settling the border would encourage further gas exploration in the area.
Nasrallah also announced on Sunday that a first shipment of Iranian oil was on its way to Lebanon and that a second ship would set sail within the next few days. Nasrallah promised that more ships would follow.
"Our goal is to break the black market and monopoly and alleviate people's suffering," said Nasrallah.
The Hezbollah leader stressed that the group is "not a substitute for the state, importing companies, or stations" and does not want to compete with anyone.
"What we will bring is for Lebanon and for all the Lebanese, not for Hezbollah, the Shi'ites, or one region without the other. The goal is to help all the Lebanese and all the Lebanese regions, not to help one group without another group," said Nasrallah.
On Thursday, Nasrallah had warned Israel and the US that "from the moment the Iranian ship sails, [Hezbollah] will consider it Lebanese territory."  The first ship, he said, would carry diesel fuel since that is currently the top priority.
A crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. (credit: JON NAZCA/ REUTERS)A crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. (credit: JON NAZCA/ REUTERS)
The Hezbollah leader warned against challenging his organization on the matter, saying the issue has "become linked to the pride of our people, and we refuse to humiliate this people."
Nasrallah has warned on multiple occasions that Hezbollah would import Iranian oil on its own if the Lebanese government did not. Iranian oil is subsumed under international sanctions. Such a move could bring Iranian fuel tankers close to Israel’s shores.
After the speech on Thursday, Hezbollah supporters shared a photo on social media showing an oil tanker with an Iranian flag with the outline of a bomb around it breaking through the word "USA."
Nasrallah's announcement comes as tensions run high between Israel and Iran after a series of Iranian attacks against commercial vessels, including an Iranian drone strike against the Israeli-managed Mercer Street tanker off the coast of Oman in July, killing a British and Romanian citizen.
In March, The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel had attacked a dozen Iranian oil tankers headed for Syria. Hezbollah-affiliated operative Ali Shoeib tweeted last week that there was now a new equation with Israel: “a tank for a tank,” an apparent warning to Israel not to attack tankers carrying Iranian oil to Lebanon.
Referencing the riots which took place along the border with Gaza Strip on Saturday, Nasrallah stated that the scene of the Israeli soldier being shot by a Palestinian terrorist "should go down in history."
Nasrallah blamed the US for the country's economic crisis and for targeting Hezbollah, saying that the Americans want to push the country into chaos and are trying to force Lebanon into normalization with Israel.
"There is no such thing as international sanctions on Iran, only US sanctions, but unfortunately some Lebanese officials fear America more than they fear God," said Nasrallah. "There are people who are ready to put Lebanon in danger so that they will not be subjected to sanctions or that one of their family members will be subjected to sanctions."
Nasrallah referenced plans by the US to provide Egyptian natural gas to Jordan in order to generate electricity that would be transmitted to Lebanon via Syria, saying that "the American ambassador is selling us illusions, but if they are realized, we will not be disturbed, because this means the siege will be broken."
The Hezbollah leader warned that such projects needed to be negotiated with Syria and could not be accomplished "under the cover of darkness."
Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.


Tags Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Iran Lebanon oil
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Don't hijack the Holocaust - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jacob Nagel

Bennett should not enter talks about compensation if Biden returns to JCPOA - opinion

 By JACOB NAGEL
Micah Halpern

COVID-19: How will Rosh Hashanah be different this year? - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Ruthie Blum

Hassan Nasrallah’s schadenfreude - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Afghanistan’s demise and Western confusion

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.
4

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Last Jew in Afghanistan refuses to give wife Jewish divorce

Simantov, an Afghan Jew, prays at his residence in Kabul

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by