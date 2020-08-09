90% of coronavirus aid packages sent to citizens

The NIS 25.2 billion Check for Every Citizen plan was reported 90% complete on Sunday, according to the National Insurance Institute.By Monday, some 4.1 million Israelis will have received their stimulus funds, NII said. However, there are still 800,000 Israelis, some 184,000 people between the ages of 18 and 21, who have not yet received their funds. The NII said that is because they have not been able to confirm their bank accounts. “This is a day of great news,” said NII director-general Meir Shpihler, “in under two weeks we were able to wire benefits to 90% of Israelis.” He urged Israelis that did not yet get their funds to contact NII and update their details. “We will not rest until the last citizen will get from the NII the benefit he or she deserves,” he said. “I think everyone [with a bank account] got the funds,” CEO of the Galilee Society Ahmad Sheikh told The Jerusalem Post.However, he said that many Arab Israelis don’t have bank accounts because they are out of work and not in school, and therefore their bank details are unknown to the NII. Among Arabs, he said, unemployment is between 30%-40%. Sheikh doubts the Check for Every Citizen plan will do much for the economy seeing that families in need use it “to make ends meet and purchase food.” Recall, the plan includes NIS 750 for each citizen over the age of 18, and an additional NIS 500 for a first child. Meaning a couple with a baby would get NIS 2,000. For each subsequent child, the family receives NIS 500 up to four children and NIS 300 for the fifth child onwards. An extra NIS 750 was wired to support those with special needs, such as Holocaust survivors or people with disabilities. Israel media reported last week that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was considering offering a second-round of incentive grants around the High Holy Days, but so far, this plan has not moved forward.