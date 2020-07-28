‘Check for every citizen’ approved in first reading

The Knesset approved in its first reading the NIS 6.5 billion “ check for every citizen " plan on Monday, with 80 MKs in favor.

The Knesset also approved in its first reading an amendment to Basic Law: National Economy to ensure the funds could be delivered to citizens - 62 MKs voted in favor.

The second decision was needed to allow the budget to include the additional expense of the mass distribution plan.

Labor MK Merav Michaeli slammed the decision, saying that “they are giving out candy, the most corrupt form of an election economy.”

The check for every citizen plan offers scaled benefits to Israeli families based on the number of children in each household. In addition, NIS 750 would be granted to all adults who earn less than NIS 651,000 per year.

More aid was offered to some groups, among them Holocaust survivors, if they are in need. The funds are to be wired by the National Insurance Institute.

The legislation will now be reviewed by the Finance Committee, headed by MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism). He has already voiced that he believes greater benefits should be given to families raising more than three children. Large families are common among haredi (ultra-Orthodox) communities.