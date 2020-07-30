The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
National Insurance Institute to wire Israelis NIS 1.5 billion on Sunday

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
JULY 30, 2020 19:22
The National Insurance Institute (NII) announced that it will wire Israelis NIS 1.5 billion on Sunday as part of the recently approved "Check for Every Citizen" plan. Child support benefits for over 29 million Israeli minors are expected to be wired to the bank accounts of their parents. Other payments, such as extra benefits for Holocaust Survivors in need, are to follow.
“A project on such as massive scale as Check for Every Citizen was never attempted in this country,” NII Director General Meir Shpigler said in a press release on Thursday. “Funds will be wired to those who are eligible for them in a series of steps until the last of [Israel’s] citizens would get the benefits they deserve.” 
Canada's Trudeau to make testimony to parliamentary cmte
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:27 PM
Dozens protesting outside Amir Ohana's residence in Tel Aviv
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 07:27 PM
Nepal to reopen Everest to climbers despite coronavirus case rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:23 PM
Brazil President Bolsonaro's wife, minister test positive for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:16 PM
WHO urges countries to support "COVAX" vaccine scheme
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:12 PM
Eli Lilly starts mid-stage study of COVID-19 treatment
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 07:03 PM
What would it take to postpone the US presidential election?
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 06:47 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: IDF reports 457 active cases of COVID-19
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 06:37 PM
Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain dies of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 06:30 PM
Civil rights icon John Lewis to be eulogized by Obama at funeral
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 06:17 PM
Biden opens election front in Ohio with new ad push
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 05:47 PM
Russia sentences former US marine to nine years on police assault charge
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 05:31 PM
Iraq says nearly 560 killed in anti-government unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 05:18 PM
Trump, after Portland deal, says feds won't leave 'until there is safety'
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 05:14 PM
Ukraine makes every effort to maximize compensation for downed plane
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 04:51 PM
