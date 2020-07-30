National Insurance Institute to wire Israelis NIS 1.5 billion on Sunday

The National Insurance Institute (NII) announced that it will wire Israelis NIS 1.5 billion on Sunday as part of the recently approved "Check for Every Citizen" plan. Child support benefits for over 29 million Israeli minors are expected to be wired to the bank accounts of their parents. Other payments, such as extra benefits for Holocaust Survivors in need, are to follow.“A project on such as massive scale as Check for Every Citizen was never attempted in this country,” NII Director General Meir Shpigler said in a press release on Thursday. “Funds will be wired to those who are eligible for them in a series of steps until the last of [Israel’s] citizens would get the benefits they deserve.”